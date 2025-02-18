Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 18

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 18: * SC granted interim protection from arrest to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments on a YouTube show calling it "perverted", "dirty mind" and language which ashamed the entire society.

* SC granted bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the purported Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case being probed by the CBI.

* Expressing concern over the misuse of online video platforms like Youtube, SC flagged the vacuum in law and asked the Centre to do something to regulate such contents.

* SC said states and Union Territories have an obligation to consider cases of all convicts for grant of premature release and it is not necessary to apply for grant of permanent remission.

* SC said it would on February 19 take up on "priority basis" the pleas against the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the 2023 law.

* SC pulled up several states and union territories for not filing status reports over the implementation of the domestic violence law while allowing them four more weeks subject to the payment of Rs 5,000 as costs.

* Calling it an abuse of the process of the law, SC dismissed a plea of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to shift him from Mandoli Jail in the national capital to any other prison, except ones in Punjab and Delhi.

* SC directed Defence Colony Welfare Association to explain how much costs should be imposed on it for unauthorised occupation of Lodhi-era monument "Gumti of Shaikh Ali" here for over 60 years. PTI PKS HIG