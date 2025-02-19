Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 19

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 19: * SC adjourned pleas against appointments of chief election commissioner, election commissioners under 2023 law.

* SC reserved its judgement on a key legal issue of whether courts can modify arbitral awards under the provisions of a 1996 law on arbitration and conciliation.

* SC asked the newly-constituted panel overseeing the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam to examine the issues of repair and maintenance raised by the Tamil Nadu government and file a report.

* SC outlined the importance of separate spaces for child care and feeding of infants in public buildings, asked states to ensure such facilities were provided.

* SC took strong objection to a lawyer seeking adjournment in a matter on grounds that a senior lawyer will argue the case. PTI PKS PKS ARI ARI