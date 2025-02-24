Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 24

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, February 24: * SC refused to entertain a plea seeking regulation of Internet prices in the country.

* SC said segregation of waste at source was of "vital importance" for the environment and asked the NCR states for the compliances made in adherence to the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

* SC asked the Centre and the states to file their responses over the quality of anti-retroviral therapy drugs for treating HIV patients in the country.

* SC set aside an observation of the Delhi High Court made at the time of rejecting AAP leader Durgesh Pathak's plea over his election in 2022 assembly bypolls.