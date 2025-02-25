Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 25

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 25: * SC set aside the expulsion of RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh from the Bihar legislative council over his "unruly behaviour" and said the punishment was highly excessive.

* SC barred Karnataka Police from taking any coercive steps against badminton player Lakshya Sen, his family members, and coach over allegations of forging birth certificates.

* SC was informed by the Centre that the issue of deportation of persons declared foreigners in Assam was under consideration at the "highest executive level".

* SC was informed by the Assam government that the 2014 guidelines for investigating police encounters were duly followed in the state and unnecessary targeting of security forces was demoralising.

* SC asked authorities to apprise it about the precautions taken for disposal of hazardous waste of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy in Pithampur area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

* SC quashed a chargesheet against a former Army officer in an alleged rape case saying it was an "abuse of process of law".