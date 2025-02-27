Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 27

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 27: * SC upheld constitutional validity of power of arrest under amended laws of customs and central goods and services tax.

* SC refused to interfere with Madhya Pradesh HC order on shifting of toxic waste of 1984 Bhopal gas leak and disposing it in Pithampur area in state's Dhar district * SC quashed criminal proceedings initiated against former Gujarat minister Dileep Sanghani in alleged Rs 400 crore-fisheries scam in 2008.