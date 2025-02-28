Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 28

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 28: * In a relief to Isha Foundation, SC refused to interfere with a Madras HC order quashing notices of the Tamil Nadu pollution body over alleged violation of environmental norms, and ordered no action against its yoga and meditation centre.

* SC set aside orders terminating the services of two women judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, terming the action "punitive, arbitrary and illegal".

* SC said incidents of suicide in IITs and IIMs were "extremely unfortunate", assured robust mechanism to check such cases.

* SC stayed any new construction or renovation at the centuries-old religious structures inside the Mehrauli Archaeological Park in the capital, including the 13th century Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah of Sufi saint Baba Farid.

* Delhi government told SC that it was going ahead with the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in the national capital.

* SC refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to authorities on crowd management, claiming that over 200 people died in a recent stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

* SC came down heavily on Chhattisgarh Police for booking a man under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), days after it gave him interim protection from arrest in a murder case.

* SC directed the CBI to move the Delhi HC against the discharge of a company and three others in a coal block allocation scam case.

* SC refused to hear a plea of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against the temporary release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

* SC set aside an order staying the discharge of Jammu and Kashmir politician Sudershan Singh Wazir in the 2021 murder case of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir.

* SC slammed the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage for damaging the Jal Mahal lake and contaminating its water by permitting a night market in its vicinity.

* SC asked Centre to consider appointing an expert body over the impending damage to environment due to the Vadhavan port in Maharashtra.

* SC granted pre-arrest bail to former Chhattisgarh advocate general Satish Chandra Verma in connection with the Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam case. PTI ABA ARI