Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 5

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, February 5: * Terming alleged defacing of ballot papers in the Chandigarh mayoral polls as "the murder" and "mockery of democracy", the "appalled" SC ordered preservation of ballots and the video of electoral proceedings besides seeking personal appearance of the returning officer * SC reserved its order on a plea filed by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in an Ahmedabad court over his alleged "only Gujaratis can be thugs" remark to a place outside the state, preferably Delhi * SC agreed to consider listing a plea of the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction, challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the bloc led by Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022 * Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia sought early hearing of his two curative petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the 2023 verdict of the court denying him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam * SC sought response from the Centre on a plea filed by the Haryana government against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order declaring as "unconstitutional" its law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to residents of the state * SC deferred till March 5 the hearing on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam * SC adjourned hearing on a plea by Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi seeking a direction to allow the functions of the Standing Committee be exercised by the MCD till the panel is constituted * SC asked the CBI to place on record the case diary of the murder of former Congress MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and placed the matter for April 22 * BRS leader K Kavitha's reprieve from appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case will continue as SC adjourned to February 16 her petition challenging the summons issued by the agency * SC fixed April 16 for a final hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Patna High Court order upholding the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey. PTI PKS PKS SZM