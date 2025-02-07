Important cases heard by Supreme Court on February 7

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, February 7: * The SC refused to entertain a PIL filed by a former army officer alleging lapses on the part of the army in acting on information with regard to Pakistan's incursions before the 1999 Kargil war.

* The SC said all bail applications stemming from one FIR should go before the same judge or bench in high courts to ensure consistency of opinions.

* The SC dismissed a plea seeking directions to cancel the all-India quota Round 3 of NEET-PG 2024 counselling and conduct it afresh.

* The SC refused to examine a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict on demolition of properties, and asked the petitioner to move the high court concerned. PTI MNL ARI