Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Jan 11

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 11: * How does it matter for people whether the Aligarh Muslim University is a minority institution or not when it has continued to be an institute of national importance without the minority tag, the SC said as it underlined that the intent of Article 30 of the Constitution is not to "ghettoise the minority". * SC questioned the Centre about why reports of the court-appointed Technical Experts Committee (TEC) on biosafety of genetically modified (GM) Crops were not looked into by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).

* SC extended by six months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.

* SC agreed to hear on January 12 a plea of union minister of state for home affairs Nisith Pramanik seeking anticipatory bail in an attempt-to-murder case lodged against him in 2018.