Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Jan 12

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12: * In a relief to senior IPS officer Sanjay Kundu, the SC set aside the Himachal Pradesh High Court direction to remove him from the post of state DGP over allegations that he tried to pressure a businessman who claimed to have received a threat to his life from his partners.

Advertisment

* SC refused to stay the new law that provides for appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners by a panel excluding the Chief Justice of India.

* In a relief to Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik, the SC asked the West Bengal police not to take any coercive action against him in a 2018 attempt to murder case.

* SC said the developments that followed the unsavoury incident of slapping of a Muslim schoolboy by his classmates at the behest of their teacher in Uttar Pradesh were the result of the State not doing what was expected of it after the offence was committed.

Advertisment

* SC has taken cognisance of termination of services of six women civil judges by the Madhya Pradesh government for their unsatisfactory performance.

* SC dismissed an appeal filed by the Punjab government challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing an FIR registered against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2021, observing it was a "fake case".

* SC refused to entertain a plea filed by an advocate seeking urgent and time-bound implementation of the women's reservation law to ensure 33 per cent quota for them in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PTI ABA MNL NB