Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Jan 16

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 16: * SC stayed the operation of Allahabad High Court order that allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

* SC delivered a split verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

* SC allowed a plea moved by Hindu women plaintiffs for cleaning the water tank in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi that is located in an area that has been sealed.

* SC stayed the proceedings before a trial court on a defamation complaint filed by the Gujarat University against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh for their alleged remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

* SC refused to entertain a plea filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail granted to Rajeev Saxena, an accused-turned-approver in the AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

* SC will hear on January 22 a plea of Congress leader Jaya Thakur who has sought immediate implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act-2023 so that one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies are reserved for women before the general election.

* SC directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to continue with the security measures to ensure that gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently lodged in Banda jail in the state, is not visited with any "unforeseen situation".

* SC directed a lawyer, who was sentenced to six months in jail after being held guilty of criminal contempt for making "scandalous, unwarranted and baseless imputations" against several judges of the Delhi High Court and district courts in the national capital, to tender a proper unconditional apology to the judges he had targeted, saying it is not satisfied with the nature of his apology. PTI ABA RHL