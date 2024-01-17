Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Jan 17

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 17: * SC directed the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of Maharashtra's Yavatmal and Chhattisgarh's Raipur to ensure no hate speeches are made at rallies being held by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and Telangana BJP legislator T Raja Singh over the next one week in their respective jurisdictions.

* SC deferred to January 22 the hearing on a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena against the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's order declaring the Sena bloc led by CM Eknath Shinde as "real political party" after its split in June 2022.

* SC reserved its verdict on the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

* The Centre told the SC that a government-appointed committee has submitted a draft report after examining a legal question that whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is also entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle carrying unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kilograms. PTI ABA CK