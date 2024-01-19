Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Jan 19

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, January 19: * Eleven convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 riots in Gujarat will have to surrender on January 21 as SC dismissed their plea seeking an extension of time to surrender.

* In a setback to expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, SC refused to interfere with the party general council resolutions removing him and his supporters and electing his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami as interim chief.

* Putting the ball in the Centre's court, SC asked it to come out with a "comprehensive" plan to save the critically-endangered Great Indian Bustard while simultaneously keeping in mind India's international commitment on solar power.

* SC took a stern view on the filing of "frivolous" petitions and dismissed with a cost of Rs 1 lakh a plea seeking the quashing of an August 7, 2023, notification that restored the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.