Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 11

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jul 11: * SC held as "illegal" two notifications by the Centre granting extension of service, for one year each time, to Indian Revenue Service officer Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the chief of the Enforcement Directorate.

Advertisment

* SC said it will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

* SC asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) about the status of its ongoing investigation into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and said the probe has to be concluded expeditiously by the extended time it has granted till August 14.

* SC adjourned to July 17 the hearing of a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted last year to all the 11 convicts in the gang-rape case of Bilkis Bano and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra Gujarat riots.

Advertisment

* SC protected a woman lawyer from arrest in connection with an FIR lodged by the Manipur Police for her visit to the strife-hit state as part of a fact-finding mission.

* SC granted time till October 31 to the Centre to file its response to a batch of pleas challenging certain provisions of a 1991 law that prohibits filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

* SC extended till September 26 the interim bail of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish, facing prosecution in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Advertisment

* SC stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order asking the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to head a high-level committee constituted for cleaning the Yamuna river.

* SC modified its earlier orders and said its permission shall not be required for transfer of judicial officers of special courts dealing with cases pertaining to lawmakers subject to some riders, including that the high court concerned may do so after obtaining the approval of its chief justice on the administrative side.

* SC asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) about the status of its ongoing investigation into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and said the probe has to be concluded expeditiously by the extended time it has granted till August 14. PTI PKS RHL