Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 18

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 18: * SC agreed to hear on July 21 an appeal of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Advertisment

* SC cleared the decks for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections by staying an order of the Gauhati High Court which had put it on hold following a challenge by the Assam Wrestling Association.

* Wife of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has moved SC challenging the July 14 order of the Madras High Court by which it upheld his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

* Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told SC it was not challenging the bail granted to actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to the death of film star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advertisment

* SC asked the CBI to place on record a copy of the charge sheet filed in the case of alleged murder of former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

* SC reserved its verdict on whether "the rules of the game" for appointment to various posts in the judiciary can be changed mid-way through the selection process.

* SC adjourned to August 29 the hearing on Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.

* SC refused to pass directions to prohibit the slaughter of cow progeny, saying this is for the competent legislature to decide and the court cannot compel them to come out with a particular law. PTI PKS SZM