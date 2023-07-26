Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 26

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 26: * Days after the Supreme Court held as "illegal" the repeated extension granted to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the Centre on Wednesday moved the apex court seeking his continuance till October 15, saying his absence during the ongoing FATF review will adversely impact India's national interests.

* The Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a Gyanvapi panel plea it inadvertently disposed of on July 24 while staying an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey on the mosque premises to determine if it was built upon a temple.

* The Supreme Court has said it is "amazed" to see an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed a plea by five accused seeking anticipatory bail in a criminal case but granted them protection against coercive steps for two months, terming it "self-contradictory". PTI SJK CK