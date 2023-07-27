Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 27

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, July 27: * The Supreme Court on Thursday granted an extension of tenure to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15 but made it clear there will be no further extension.

* The Supreme Court Thursday said it will hear on August 4 a plea by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against an order of the Calcutta High Court which granted permission to West Bengal Police to register an FIR against him, if an offence was made out, in a complaint accusing him of promoting enmity between different groups.

* The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a petitioner, who has sought the constitution of an independent committee under a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incidents of sexual assault and violence in Manipur, to mention his plea for listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

* Embattled Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala Thursday told the Supreme Court that the Enforcement Directorate lacked the power under the law to seek custodial interrogation of an accused from a court as its officials are not police officers.

* Two separate intervention applications were filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking dismissal of the pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SJK SKY