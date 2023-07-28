Important cases heard by Supreme Court on July 28

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, July 28: * The Supreme Court on Friday ordered withdrawal of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in connection with the money laundering cases against them linked to an alleged coal smuggling scam in West Bengal * The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, noting that they have been in custody for five years * The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by a women's organisation seeking directions to states to take immediate action in consonance with a 2018 verdict of the apex court to effectively deal with incidents of lynching and mob violence against Muslims by cow vigilantes * The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash an FIR lodged in Uttar Pradesh against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari in a hate speech case related to the 2022 state assembly poll campaign * The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed in 2019 by a two-year-old seeking a CBI or an SIT investigation into complaints of "large-scale" and "well-organised" kidney transplant scam involving corporate hospitals in several states, saying courts cannot be "panacea" for all things wrong * The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea on the issue of road safety, saying it cannot monitor how traffic has to be regulated and cameras have to be installed as these are "administrative matters" * Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud did not hold court on Friday. A bench headed by the CJI was to hear several important cases, including the case related to two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur. PTI SJK RHL