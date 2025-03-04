Important cases heard by Supreme Court on March 4

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, March 4: * In a significant development, SC asked Election Commission of India to provide details of cases in which it either removed or reduced period of disqualification from electoral rolls of leaders post their conviction in criminal cases * SC directed all states and Union territories to constitute within a month expert committee for preparing consolidated record of lands, including forest-like areas, unclassed and community forest lands * SC sought Telangana government's response on pleas against purported delay by assembly speaker to decide on disqualification of BRS MLAs who defected to Congress, saying timely decision was key and there couldn't be case of "operation successful but patient is dead" * SC granted last opportunity to Unnao rape survivor to respond to Centre's plea seeking to remove CRPF security cover given to her and others * SC said there were not enough judges in trial courts to implement its directions like setting up of special courts in each district to exclusively deal with sexual offences against children under POCSO law * SC left it to states to take appropriate policy decisions to protect patients and their attendants from being "fleeced" and taken "undue advantage" of after PIL alleged they were compelled to purchase medicines and medical devices at higher rates from pharmacies run at private hospitals * SC directed former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before special investigation team probing a drugs case against him. PTI MNL MNL SZM SZM