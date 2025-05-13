Important cases heard by Supreme Court on May 13

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 13: * SC dismissed bail plea of Delhi-based businessman held in Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case * SC directed Centre to implement "in true letter and spirit" cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, who would be entitled to maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per accident per person * SC was informed that order blocking YouTube channel "4PM", which has subscriber base of 73 lakh, was withdrawn * SC refused to hear plea seeking probe by retired judge-led special investigation team into Murshidabad violence in West Bengal following protests over newly-amended Waqf law * SC sought response of Uttarakhand authorities on plea for contempt action against them over demolition of registered Waqf property * SC agreed to hear plea against notices mandating foreign medical graduates to spend extra years of internship to compensate for missed practical classes due to COVID-19 pandemic or Russia-Ukraine war * SC issued new set of guidelines for grant of senior designation to advocates as it did away with existing point-based assessment by the top court and high courts * High court judges taking breaks "unnecessarily" and too often found mention in SC, which called for their performance audits. PTI SJK SJK SZM SZM