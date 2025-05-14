Important cases heard by Supreme Court on May 14

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 14: * The SC refused to list for urgent hearing a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against the Allahabad High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row.

* The SC has withdrawn its ruling in a land dispute after it came on record that the favourable verdict was obtained through a fabricated settlement and a "ghost" respondent.

* If a woman can fly Rafale fighter jet in the Indian Air Force, then why are fewer women officers in gender neutral posts of Judge Advocate General (legal) branch of the Army, the Supreme Court wondered recently and questioned the Centre's rationale on a 50-50 selection criterion.

* The SC directed all states and union territories to frame guidelines to ensure proper footpaths for pedestrians calling it their constitutional right.