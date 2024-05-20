Important cases heard by Supreme Court on May 20

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, May 20: * The Enforcement Directorate opposed in the SC former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's plea seeking interim bail in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls * The SC refused to entertain a petition which challenged the enactment of three new laws that seek to overhaul India's penal codes * The SC refused to entertain a plea challenging a Chhattisgarh High Court order that rejected an application of a 78-year-old bedridden woman, who had sought a direction for the issuance of a postal ballot to her to cast vote in the Lok Sabha polls. PTI MNL MNL SZM