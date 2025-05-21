Important cases heard by Supreme Court on May 21

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 21: * The Centre defended the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 in SC and said though waqf was an Islamic concept, it was not an essential part of Islam.

* SC granted interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested for his contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, but refused to stay the investigation against him.

* SC refused to hear a plea seeking an FIR against high court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the discovery of cash from this official residence in the capital.

* Is she a drug lord or a terrorist ? SC asked Delhi Police as it granted anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating, and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

* SC called it "contemptuous" and quashed a Madhya Pradesh government order stipulating Indian Administrative Service officers to review performance appraisal reports of Indian Forest Service officers in the state.

* Observing that there was need to establish a permanent consumer fora, SC directed the Centre to apprise it within three months on the feasibility of a permanent adjudicatory forum for consumer disputes.

* The Tamil Nadu government has moved SC against the Centre for allegedly withholding over Rs 2,151 crore in central education funds under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme for 2024-2025.

* SC, by a majority of 2:1, on Wednesday held the Air Force School at Bamrauli in Allahabad does qualifies as a "State" or its instrumentalities under the Constitution and no writ can be issued against it for regularisation of services of contractual employees.

* SC dismissed a plea filed by former Telangana minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy seeking CBI probe into alleged fraud in manipulating the estimates of electromechanical equipment meant for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

* Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said lawyers don't want to work during vacation but the judiciary is blamed for the backlog of cases. PTI PKS NB