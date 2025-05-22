Important cases heard by Supreme Court on May 22

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 22: * Reiterating its observation on presumption of constitutionality in favour of law, SC reserved interim orders on three key issues after hearing both sides in Waqf case * Enforcement Directorate crossing "all limits" and violating federal concept of governance, SC said and stayed money-laundering probe against Tamil Nadu-run liquor retailer TASMAC over alleged corruption in grant of wine shop licences * SC declared Zudpi Jungle lands in Maharashtra's eastern Vidarbha region as forests in line with its 1996 verdict but protected structures existing on it for decades * SC directed Centre and Indian Air Force not to release from service woman SSC officer, who was part of Operation Balakot and Operation Sindoor but was denied permanent commission * Delhi government moved SC seeking to withdraw seven cases filed during previous AAP regime challenging authority of lieutenant governor in several bodies, including one connected to Yamuna cleaning efforts * SC ruled state legislatures and Parliament, both have legislative competence to levy entertainment tax as well as service tax respectively on DTH services provided to consumers * SC agreed to hear plea that has sought modification of its order approving Uttar Pradesh government's proposed redevelopment scheme for Shri Banke Bihari temple in Mathura * SC expressed displeasure over Allahabad High Court deferring 27 times bail plea of accused in cheating case of CBI and granted him relief * Expressing concern over widespread seat blocking in postgraduate medical admissions, SC has mandated pre-counselling fee disclosure by all private and deemed universities for NEET-PG * SC has directed National Highways Authority of India to take effective steps to curb unauthorised occupation of highway lands and form surveillance teams of police officials to carry out patrolling. PTI PKS PKS SZM SZM