Important cases heard by Supreme Court on May 30

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, May 30: * In a significant order, SC issued directions that the post-graduate medical entrance exam scheduled on June 15 be conducted in a single shift, saying holding it in two shifts "creates arbitrariness".

* SC initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against Chandigarh-based journalist and YouTuber Ajay Shukla for his "scandalous", defamatory and contemptuous remarks against a few apex court judges in a video uploaded on his channel.

* SC agreed to hear on June 2 a plea of a 26-year-old man claiming illegal detention of his mother by Assam Police amid widespread allegations of covert deportations to Bangladesh.

* The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) apprised SC of its decision to scrap the tender process for two marquee infrastructure projects in Mumbai.