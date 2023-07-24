Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Monday

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, July 24: * In a relief to the Gyanvapi committee, SC halted till 5 pm on July 26 a "detailed scientific survey" of the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple, saying "some breathing time" needed to be granted to appeal against the order.

* SC berated the Delhi government for "throwing its hands up" over contributing its share towards the two Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to Alwar and Panipat, and directed it to provide Rs 415 crore for the project within two months.

* SC refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha and 126 assembly seats by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of petitions on the issue.

* SC directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to apprise it about whether a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the money laundering cases linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

* SC refused to entertain a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court order handing over the probe of incidents of violence in March and April this year during Ram Navami celebrations in the state to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

* SC warned the states, which are yet to submit their response to the Centre on forming a uniform national policy on menstrual hygiene for girls studying in schools, it will take recourse to the "coercive arm of law" if they failed to do so by August 31.

* SC extended by two weeks the interim bail of former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran, in view of his wife's surgery.

* SC extended by five weeks the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

* A PIL has been filed in SC seeking constitution of an independent committee under a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incidents of sexual assault and violence in Manipur. PTI PKS NB