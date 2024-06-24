Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Monday:

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday: * The SC termed as "unusual" the Delhi High Court's decision of reserving the order while granting interim stay on the operation of the trial court's order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

* Observing that brazen acts of tree felling in the national capital cannot be brushed aside lightly, the SC sought a "clear" statement from the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) about whether trees in the ridge area were cut on the orders of the lieutenant governor without its permission.

* The SC upheld a Punjab and Haryana High Court order quashing the Haryana government's policy of granting additional marks to its residents in recruitment exams.

* The SC granted protection from arrest to Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Bijay Ketan Sahoo in connection with a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for possession of disproportionate assets. PTI MNL RHL