Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 1

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Nov 1: * SC said the problem with electoral bonds scheme is that it provides for "selective anonymity" and "selective confidentiality" as the details are available with the State Bank of India and can also be accessed by the law enforcement agencies.

* The Centre told the SC that almost every country, including India, was grappling with the problem of use of black money in elections and the electoral bonds scheme was a "conscious attempt" to eradicate the menace of "unclean money" in the poll process.

* SC directed activist Teesta Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand to cooperate with the Gujarat Police in probing the case filed against them over alleged misappropriation of funds while refusing to interfere with the anticipatory bail it had granted her. PTI ABA NB