Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 21SC-LD CASESImportant cases heard by Supreme Court on November 21        Important '

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 21: * The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against a high court order granting regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

* Farmers are being made "villains," the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday while hearing a matter related to stubble burning which affects the air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

* The Centre and the states must "forget politics" and apply their minds to see how crop residue burning can be stopped, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while observing that people will be affected due to air pollution if the blame game continues.

* The Supreme Court Tuesday cautioned Patanjali Ayurved, a company co-founded by yoga guru Ramdev and dealing in herbal products, against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines as cure of several diseases.

* In a setback to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea against the Chhattisgarh Police probe in the FIR alleging larger conspiracy in the 2013 Jheeram Ghati Naxal attack that killed 29 people, including leaders of the state Congress unit.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Delhi government for not providing funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to Alwar and Panipat, and said if the dues were not paid within a week, the funds allocated by the AAP government for advertisements will be transferred to the project.