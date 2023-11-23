Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 23

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 23: * A petition seeking review of the October 17 verdict refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages by queer couples was on Thursday mentioned before the Supreme Court for an open court hearing.

* In a twist after a two-day long arguments, the Supreme Court Thursday adjourned by eight weeks the hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022 verdict that had upheld the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) powers to arrest and attach property under the PMLA, after the Centre sought time to respond to the issues raised.

* The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Centre to set up a fresh delimitation commission for ensuring proportional representation of communities specified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as mandated under the Constitution.

* The Supreme Court granted a last opportunity to the defaulting states and Union territories on Thursday to clear the salary arrears and other dues of lower court judges in accordance with the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC). PTI SJK NB NB