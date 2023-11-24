Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 24

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, November 24: - A statutory regulator like SEBI cannot be asked to take as a "gospel truth" something which was published in the media, the Supreme Court observed on Friday while hearing arguments on the pleas concerning the Adani-Hindenburg row.

- The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to suggest names of five senior bureaucrats to be considered for the post of new Delhi chief secretary by 10.30 am on November 28 and said the Delhi government will have to respond the same day to facilitate the adjudication.

- The Supreme Court on Friday suggested additional chief secretary of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, against whom the state government filed a plea alleging non-grant of assent to bills passed by Assembly, to refer to its recent verdict in Punjab's case where it was held the governors cannot "thwart the normal course of lawmaking." - The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case till December 4 when his plea for regular bail will be taken up for hearing.

- The Supreme Court Friday deferred to December 1 the hearing on a plea of suspended AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha, who has challenged his indefinite suspension from the Rajya Sabha, after it was informed that there was some development on the issue.

- Governors cannot be at liberty to keep bills pending indefinitely without any action, the Supreme Court has said while emphasising that the unelected Head of the State is entrusted with constitutional powers but that cannot be used to thwart the normal course of lawmaking by state legislatures. PTI SJK VN VN