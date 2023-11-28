Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 28

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov 28: * As the Centre submitted that it wanted to extend the tenure of the Delhi chief secretary who is due to retire on November 30, SC sought to know under which power it can do so and quipped if it was "stuck with only one person" and didn't have any other IAS officer for the post.

* SC stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the Maharashtra government to deposit Rs 12,000 crore as compensation for improper management of solid and liquid waste.

* SC sought a response from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on a plea by the Andhra Pradesh government against a high court order granting regular bail to him in the skill development corporation scam case.

* SC issued directions for ensuring burial or cremation of bodies lying in mortuaries in Manipur, where ethnic clashes had claimed several lives in May.

* SC refused to entertain the bail plea of DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

* SC refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction for inclusion of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training in school curriculum, saying this was purely a matter of educational policy.

* SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking to quash a letter issued by the Controller General of Defence Accounts and DoPT's office memorandum which seek to use public servants to showcase achievements of the government.

* SC dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India, and asked the petitioner not to be "so narrow-minded". * SC dismissed a petition that sought directions to use the Gujarati language in addition to English in court proceedings in Gujarat. * Paving the way for elections in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), SC set aside the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on holding of polls to the wrestling body.

* SC made it clear that there can be no partial compliance of its order directing the Delhi government to release funds for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and complete compliance of its directions must take place according to the schedule. PTI PKS RHL