Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 3

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, November 3: * SC asked suspended AAP lawmaker Raghav Chadha to meet Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology to him over the select committee row, and said the latter may consider it "sympathetically".

* SC dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court chief justice's decision to withdraw the Gyanvapi case from a single-judge bench that was hearing it since 2021.

* SC said it would be "very difficult" for it to strike down a part of the women's reservation law that says it will come into effect after the Census.

* SC sought the responses from the CBI and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on a plea seeking transfer of the trial of a disproportionate assets (DA) case pending before a court in Hyderabad in Telangana to a court in any other state, preferably the Patiala House Courts in the national capital * SC granted interim protection from arrest to two journalists in connection with an article written by them on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

* SC granted two weeks' time to the Centre to respond to a plea to debar persons against whom charges have been framed in serious offences from contesting elections.

* Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud urged lawyers to not seek adjournments in fresh matters, saying he does not want the Supreme Court to become a 'tarikh-pe-tarikh' court as such deferment "defeats trust of citizens". PTI ABA ABA CK CK