Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Nov 30

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, November 30: * SC quashed the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as the vice chancellor of Kannur University, as it came down hard on the Kerala government for its "unwarranted intervention" in facilitating a fresh term for him at the helm of the institution. It also assailed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the chancellor, saying he did not independently apply his mind despite not being a mere "titular head".

* NIA strongly opposed in SC Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Shoma Kanti Sen's plea seeking interim bail on health grounds, saying she was suffering from general ailments and there was nothing special about it.

* SC adjourned until December 12 the hearing of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case.

* State is under obligation to ensure dignified conditions of work to the judicial officers and it cannot raise the defence of an increase in financial burden or expenditure, SC said. PTI PKS CK