Important cases heard by Supreme Court on November 20

Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Monday, November 20: * The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the delay on the part of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in granting assent to Bills passed by the state Assembly, asking as to why should governors wait for parties to move the top court with their grievances * The Supreme Court on Monday flagged the issue of "pick and choose" by the Centre in clearing the collegium's recommendations for transferring high court judges and said this does not send a good signal * Noting the "mismatch" between the number of children legally available for adoption and registered prospective adoptive parents, the Supreme Court on Monday directed all states and the Union territories to carry out a drive every two months to identify the children in abandoned and surrendered (OAS) category in child care institutions * The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the office of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on a plea of the state government accusing him of not granting assent to several bills cleared by the legislative assembly * People are not supposed to roam around on highways, the Supreme Court said on Monday while refusing to entertain a plea raising the issue of safety and protection of pedestrians on highways * The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his arrest and remand in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam * The Supreme Court on Monday directed DMK minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, to submit his latest medical reports for perusal * The "intense competition" and the "pressure" of parents on their wards preparing for competitive exams are main reasons for rising number of suicides across the country, the Supreme Court said on Monday.