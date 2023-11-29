Important cases heard by Supreme Court on November 29

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 29: * In a major setback to the AAP government, SC permitted the Centre to extend the tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, a day before he was set to demit office on November 30, for six months, holding that the union government's decision did not violate law or the Constitution * Voicing displeasure over Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan "sitting" for two years on bills passed by the state legislature, SC it will consider laying down the guidelines as to when the governors can refer bills to the President of India for assent * SC said it was looking to put in place an administrative machinery to deal with hate speeches across the country and clarified that it cannot deal with individual cases as it will lead to flooding of cases * SC adjourned till January 10 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020 * SC granted one more week to the Maharashtra government to file reply on a bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case * Chief Justice of Nepal Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha and Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal of Nepal sat in the Chief Justice of India's court and witnessed the proceedings. PTI PKS SZM