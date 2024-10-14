Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Oct 14

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, October 14: * SC grants bail to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

* SC extends by four weeks the stay on the trial court proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case filed for his alleged "scorpion on Shivling" remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

* SC grants interim bail on medical grounds to former chairman of a Pune-based cooperative bank in a case linked to alleged fraud and misappropriation of funds of the lender worth Rs 429 crore.

* SC dismissed a plea alleging side-effects such as blood clotting due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

* SC dismissed a plea by an NGO which sought directions to the Centre to start a 24-hour Sindhi language channel on Doordarshan.

* SC dismissed a plea challenging the cancellation of a land lease belonging to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by a trust headed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

* SC refused to entertain a plea filed against the exclusion of the penal provisions for the offences of unnatural sex and sodomy from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

* SC asked the Enforcement Directorate to approach the high court for vacation of stay on the trial against former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda in a money laundering case.

* The Centre informed the Supreme Court that almost 75 per cent of the awarded work of the strategic Char Dham road project in Uttarakhand, which goes up to China border, was complete.

* SC refused to entertain a plea over the alleged demolition of properties across states in the country.

* SC sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea against unauthorised constructions and encroachments on riverbeds, floodplains and catchments of all rivers.

* SC dismissed a defamation case against senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, saying that his statements made in a trial court were not defamatory and were protected under "the doctrine of privilege".

* SC said it will order demolition and restore the land or highways to its original status if its direction over compulsory afforestation in the Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) spread across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan is not complied with by the authorities. PTI SJK DIV DIV