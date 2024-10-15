Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Oct 15

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 15: * The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab on grounds of alleged irregularities in the nomination process, saying there will be "chaos" if courts start staying elections on polling day.

*The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the investigation in the rape and murder case of a doctor working at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was going on with "utmost seriousness".

*The SC expressed its dissatisfaction over the slow progress made by the National Task Force (NTF), constituted to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

*Miffed over the allegations levelled by a litigant against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, the SC dismissed a plea and ordered the security personnel to remove him from the courtroom.

* The SC has said when a First Information Report (FIR) alleges dishonest conduct by an accused and materials disclose commission of a cognisable offence then the investigation cannot be thwarted by quashing the FIR.

*The SC issued a fresh notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on AAP leader Somnath Bharti's plea seeking the transfer of a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the condition of hospitals and schools in the state.

*The SC said mere existence of a benchmark disability of 40 percent does not bar a person from pursuing medical education unless there is an expert report that the candidate was incapacitated from pursuing MBBS.

*The SC has sought response from the Centre and the the Election Commission on a fresh plea against the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections. PTI SJK SJK MNK MNK