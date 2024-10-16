Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Oct 16

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 16: * SC pulled up the Punjab and Haryana governments over the non-prosecution of violators found guilty of stubble burning while summoning the state chief secretaries to appear before it on October 23 for an explanation.

*SC directed the Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena, who also holds the office of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) chairperson, to file his personal affidavit by October 22 on issues concerning alleged felling of trees in the Delhi Ridge area.

*SC reserved its judgement on a plea of State Bank of India and other creditors challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision that upheld the resolution plan of grounded air carrier Jet Airways and approved the transfer of its ownership to Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC).

* The Centre questioned before the Supreme Court the maintainability of a plea filed by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik seeking clubbing of FIRs filed in different states over his purported statements during the Ganapati festival in 2012.

* SC deferred hearing on a contempt plea against Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures in the state despite an interim stay and without its prior nod.

* SC dismissed a plea of convicted criminal-turned-politician Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla seeking time to surrender in the 1998 murder case of former Bihar minister and RJD leader Brij Bihari Prasad.