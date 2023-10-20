Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Oct 20

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, October 20: * Observing that manual scavengers have lived in bondage, systematically trapped in inhuman conditions for a long time, SC asked the Centre and state governments to completely eradicate manual scavenging across the country. * SC dismissed a PIL challenging the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner.

Advertisment

* SC asked the Andhra Pradesh Police not to arrest TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the FibreNet case till it delivers verdict on the plea in the Skill Development scam case. * SC agreed to hear on October 30 a plea by the NIA challenging the Madras High Court order granting bail to eight accused in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the alleged office bearers, members and cadres of Popular Front of India (PFI).

* SC granted anticipatory bail to Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas in an alleged harassment case.

* Popular Front of India (PFI) has moved SC against an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) tribunal confirming the five-year ban imposed on it by the central government.

Advertisment

* Observing that litigants may become disillusioned if the legal process moves at a snail's pace, SC issued directions, including a few to the high courts, for ensuring speedy trial and disposal of old cases.

* SC refused to entertain a plea of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) challenging the Election Commission's move to allot two local parties of Telangana election symbols which are "deceptively similar" to its 'car' symbol.

* Flagging the pendency of 21 namses recommended by its collegium for appointment and transfer of high court judges, SC told the Centre its tendency to "pick and choose" was creating a lot of problems.

* SC sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the constitutionality of the recent amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act. PTI PKS CK