Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Oct 4

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, October 4: * SC set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people" while making clear that the court cannot be used as a "political battleground".

* Criminal cases should not be slapped against journalists merely because their writings are perceived as criticism of the government, SC said.

* SC questioned the "tearing hurry" on the part of the lieutenant governor's office for holding the polls for the sixth member of the MCD's standing committee and "interfering" with the electoral process.

* SC asked the Telangana police chief to take steps to plug communication gaps between the prosecution and the government counsel as it lamented the lack of proper assistance in the adjudication of criminal cases.

* SC cautioned authorities in Gujarat over demolitions in the state, saying if it finds that they acted in contempt of its recent order against such action, it will ask them to restore the structures.

* SC rejected a plea seeking time-bound disposal of an execution petition pending in the Bombay High Court saying the judges are "overburdened".

* SC directed Assam State Legal Services Authority to conduct surprise visits at Matia transit camp for foreigners to check the facility's hygiene and food quality.

* SC said it will lay down the law on the issue of high courts revoking orders dictated in open courts after the top court came across a case in which the Madras HC quashed a money laundering case against a former IPS officer and later modified its direction and reheard the matter. PTI ABA NB