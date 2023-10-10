Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 10

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 10: * The Andhra Pradesh government Tuesday told the Supreme Court that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's claim of protection under a provision mandating prior approval before conducting an inquiry in a corruption case is unacceptable as it is not an "umbrella" where the corrupt can hide but meant to protect honest officials.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps being taken for controlling air pollution in and around Delhi.

* There may be a thousand issues meriting attention but everything cannot be entertained to make the Supreme Court dysfunctional, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday while declining to hear an interim plea on the deaths of captive elephants in Kerala.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed October 31 for final hearing on pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties.

* The Supreme Court Tuesday directed AIIMS, Delhi to defer medical termination of 26-week pregnancy of a married woman who was allowed to abort the foetus a day before by another bench.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea seeking direction to the government to release Rohingya refugees who have been "illegally and arbitrarily" detained in jails and detention centres across the country.

* The Supreme Court took note of the Centre's submissions on Tuesday that the process of setting up the national and regional GST tribunals has started and disposed of a PIL on the issue.

* The Supreme Court said on Tuesday the nature of offence in financial fraud cases involving siphoning off funds is changing globally with the use of technology, and the State has to deal with "all spectrums'.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider issues related to distribution of highly polluting petroleum coke used by various industries, saying a "holistic view" has to be taken to strike a balance between the needs of industries and imperatives of clean environment.

* The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Maharashtra government on a bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case. PTI SJK CK