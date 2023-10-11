Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 11

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 11: * A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced a split verdict on the Centre's plea for recall of its October 9 order granting permission to a married woman, a mother of two, to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, with one judge voicing her disinclination to allow abortion and the other asserting that the woman's decision "must be respected".

* The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to grant interim relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son that the trial court in Uttar Pradesh be asked not to pass a final order in a pending criminal case against him till his claim of juvenility is ascertained. PTI SJK CK