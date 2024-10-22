Advertisment
Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 22

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 22: * Observing that "secularism means-live and let live", SC said regulating madarsas was in the national interest as the several hundred years of nation’s composite culture cannot be wished away by creating a silo for minorities.

* SC agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by three accused in the Bahraich communal violence incident against demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

* SC termed "very serious" the issue pertaining to 171 police encounters in Assam from May 2021 to August 2022 and sought details, including about the probe conducted in these matters.

* SC permitted activist Teesta Setalvad to travel between November 14 and November 24 to attend the International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam.

* SC extended the interim protection from arrest till further orders granted to Malayalam film actor Siddique in an alleged rape case.

* SC said it would hear on October 24 a plea filed by veteran leader Sharad Pawar-led group raising the issue over the use of "clock" symbol by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

* SC permitted the Centre-appointed board of directors of Unitech Ltd to seek police assistance to deal with "impediments" created by third parties on properties of the embattled realty firm. PTI PKS NB

