Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 23

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 23: * In a judgement which which will boost State's revenue, SC held the states have regulatory power over production, manufacture and supply of industrial alcohol.

* SC set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) verdict that had stopped insolvency proceedings against embattled ed-tech firm Byju's.

* Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who is demitting office on November 10, deferred hearing by four weeks on pleas challenging the immunity granted to husbands in cases of marital rape.

* SC pulled up the Centre for making the environment protection law “toothless”, and said the provision under the CAQM Act which deals with penalty for stubble burning was not being implemented.

* SC said awareness is the key for success of functioning of legal aid mechanism and a robust system should be put in place to ensure that beneficial schemes promoted by legal services authority reaches all.

* SC directed no felling or transplantation of trees will take place for the metro rail project near the iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata without the permission of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

* SC refused to entertain a plea filed by Swamy Shraddananda, currently undergoing imprisonment for killing his wife, seeking a review of the verdict, which directed he should remain in prison for the rest of his life.

* SC asked former Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, to strictly abide by bail conditions.