Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 24

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 24: * SC directed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to use the "clock" symbol in its publicity material in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections with a disclaimer that the matter was sub-judice before it.

Advertisment

* SC refused to entertain a plea alleging contempt of its order on demolition of properties by the authorities in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

* SC will hear on Friday a plea moved by former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, seeking a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case, to enable him to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls.

* SC noted discrepancies in dates when Delhi LG VK Saxena came to know about felling of trees at Ridge area and sought clarification on the exact sequence of events.

Advertisment

* SC directed for no coercive steps against a journalist in connection with four FIRs registered against her in Uttar Pradesh. PTI PKS HIG