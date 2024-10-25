Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 25

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, October 25: * The Gujarat government informed SC that the land, where the alleged illegal demolitions of Muslim religious structures took place at Gir Somnath, will remain with it and not allotted to any third party.

* Calling it "frivolous", SC dismissed a plea of the CBI challenging a Bombay High Court order that quashed the look out circulars (LOC) issued against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

* SC refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam in a terror case but told the Delhi High Court to expeditiously hear it.

* SC granted bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam noting he had been in jail for over a year and the trial was unlikely to conclude soon.

* SC dismissed former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case to enable him to contest the upcoming state Assembly polls.

* SC said a doctor can be held liable for negligence only when there was no requisite qualification and skill, or a failure to exercise reasonable expertise during treatment.

* SC refused to entertain a plea challenging Delhi government’s ambitious 2024 policy which mandates scrapping of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years, respectively. PTI PKS HIG