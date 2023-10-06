Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 6

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, October 6: * Irked over the minimal use of technology, the Supreme Court said no high court in the country shall deny access to video conference or hearing through hybrid mode to lawyers and litigants after two weeks and made clear that technology now is not a matter of choice for judges.

* Freebies being doled out by the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments ahead of the assembly polls, came under scrutiny by the Supreme Court which sought responses from the two states, the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL alleging misuse of public money.

* The SC stayed the emoluments of the newly appointed interim vice-chancellors of state-run universities in West Bengal and asked Governor CV Ananda Bose to sit with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "over a cup of coffee" to resolve the deadlock over appointment of VCs.

*The SC questioned the Bihar government as to why it published its caste survey data but refused to restrain it from making public further data, and said it may examine if the state has power to conduct such an exercise.

* The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration told the SC it has not received any dossier allegedly depicting the varsity as a "den of organised sex racket".

* The SC sought responses from the Centre, AIIMS and all states on a plea by 251 children suffering from muscular dystrophy seeking reliefs including a direction to them to launch a national programme for awareness and treatment of the rare and debilitating disease.

* The SC said it will hear on November 20 the arguments on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the anti-graft law which mandates obtaining prior sanction from the competent authority before launching an inquiry against a public servant in a corruption case.

* The SC said it will hear on October 9 the arguments on petitions challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* The SC said it will constitute a seven-judge bench to consider the issue of validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as Money Bill. PTI MNL SZM