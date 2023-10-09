Important cases heard by Supreme Court on October 9

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, October 9: * The Supreme Court Monday said the appointment of the chief justice of Manipur High Court has finally received the Centre's attention and will be notified "shortly", over three months after the apex court collegium had recommended Delhi High Court judge Siddharth Mridul for the post.

* The Supreme Court Monday told former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, arrested in the Skill Development Corporation scam, his contention of mandatory prior approval before conducting an inquiry in a corruption case will be viewed in a way that the object of the Prevention of Corruption Act does not get defeated.

* In a relief to NCP leader Mohammed Faizal, the Supreme Court Monday stayed a recent Kerala High Court order rejecting his plea for suspension of his conviction in an attempt to murder case, an order which may lead to revocation of his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP for a second time in a year.

* The Supreme Court on Monday asked all state information commission (SICs) to provide litigants the option of hybrid mode of hearing.

* The Supreme Court Monday deferred to October 11 the final hearing on petitions challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* The Supreme Court said on Monday it will hear on October 13 a plea by the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a direction to the Maharashtra assembly speaker to expeditiously decide the disqualification petitions against deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and party MLAs loyal to him.

* The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the Delhi High Court verdict which had dismissed a petition challenging the procedure adopted for conducting the 'first level checking' (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs ahead of the general elections in 2024.

* The Supreme Court Monday sought the response of the Centre, Bihar and Chhattisgarh on yoga exponent Ramdev's petition seeking a stay on proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during the Covid pandemic.

* The Supreme Court Monday said it has directed the registrar to allocate "two dedicated dates" for hearing the Vedanta group's plea related to the closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

* The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the submissions of some telcos including Vodafone Idea that their curative petition against the dismissal of earlier pleas seeking correction of alleged errors in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues be listed for hearing.

* The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) to deposit Rs 30 crore in escrow account for creation of civic infrastructure.

* The Supreme Court was informed by the CBI on Monday that process of verification of address of a man, who is a resident of the United States since 2004 and was sentenced to six months in jail for his "contumacious conduct" by the apex court, is in progress. PTI SJK CK