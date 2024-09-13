Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Sept 13

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, September 13 * The SC granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in CBI's corruption case related to excise policy scam, saying the prolonged incarceration amounts to "unjust deprivation of liberty".

* The SC dismissed a plea seeking to declare Agra a "heritage city" and said there is nothing to show that such a declaration would give the city any special advantage.

* The SC directed that no trees would be felled or transplanted from now onwards for the metro rail project in the maidan area adjoining the iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

* The SC said it would consider advancing the date of hearing on a plea of the West Bengal government against a Calcutta High Court verdict striking down the OBC status of several castes, mostly Muslim groups, for granting reservation to them in public sector jobs and state-run educational institutions.

* The SC sought a response from the Bar Council of India on a plea challenging its decision to bar final year LLB students from appearing in All India Bar Examination, a qualifying test for enrolling law graduates as lawyers.

* The SC issued a notice to the National Board of Education on a plea seeking disclosure of answer keys and question papers of NEET-PG 2024, held on August 11, for ensuring transparency in the selection process.

* Election petition should not be rejected at the very threshold where there is a "substantial compliance" of law, the SC said as it dismissed a plea of Manipur MLA challenging the decision of the high court which refused to dismiss a plea against her election.

* The SC sought the response of the Centre and the Uttarakhand government on a plea moved by a girl, whose mother was allegedly raped and killed, seeking framing of guidelines on the protection of hospital staffers across the country.

* The SC sought responses from the Centre and others on a PIL filed by a lawyer seeking directions for sensitising people about the penal provisions for rape and the POCSO Act to make the country a better place for girls and women. PTI MNL NB